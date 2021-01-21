 Highlandtown's Newest Residential Project Kicks Off In The Former Epstein's Space (BBJ Story) | WYPR

By BBJ Staff 33 minutes ago

Highlandtown apartment project
Credit Courtesy of PI.KL Studio

Construction has kicked off on a new 149-unit loft-style apartment project in Highlandtown as the latest addition to the neighborhood's ongoing renaissance.

 

The $32 million project by CLD Partners and Workshop Development will replace the community's once-beloved Epstein's department store and warehouse at Eastern Avenue and Bank Street.

 

The preliminarily named Bank Street Lofts will hold studio apartments and one and two-bedroom units as well as eight fully furnished co-living units with three or four bedrooms, said Chris Mfume, managing partner for CLD. The units will be market-rate, aimed at middle-income renters with rates lower than the luxury apartments in the city.

 

