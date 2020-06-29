 Foraging, Chocolate Chip Cookies, And More With Chef Chris Amendola | WYPR
Hey Chef!

Foraging, Chocolate Chip Cookies, And More With Chef Chris Amendola

By Professor Beth Baunoch and her CCBC student crew 1 hour ago

Sammy and Chef Chris Amendola

In today’s episode we are talking to Chef Chris Amendola about his restaurant Foraged (www.foragedeatery.com), what exactly foraging is and how it relates to the preparation of his cuisine. 

We also discuss Chef Chris’ theory that there are 52 seasons in a year, why he chose to open his restaurant in Baltimore, and why he chose to open his restaurant in Baltimore, and why he has pictures of the animals he cooks throughout the dining area of his restaurant. We’d love to hear from YOU so leave us a voicemail message with any questions or comments, chefs you’d like us to have on the show, recipes, food puns, jokes, whatever! We will play our favorite messages on the show! Our number is 443-738-5205. 

