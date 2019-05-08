 Delighted! Fine Tune Your Radar for Delight | WYPR
Delighted! Fine Tune Your Radar for Delight

It seems so simple … but can so easily elude us: noticing the quiet, the surprising, the graceful--the moments of delight--that abound each day. Can we become more aware of delight, with practice? Poet Ross Gay gave himself a year-long task: … each day to fine-tune his ‘radar for delight,’ … to observe the small caretaking gestures that connect us, and to handwrite a short essay. He reads from the result, “The Book of Delights” … and implores readers to slow down and savor the little things. Original air date 2.14.19

