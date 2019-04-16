Cross Street Market Relaunch To Begin In May (BBJ Story)

The long-awaited relaunch of Cross Street Market will begin in May, and the first stalls to open will belong to veteran tenants. Developer Caves Valley Partners announced Tuesday that Fenwick's Choice Meats, Steve's Lunch and The Sweet Shoppe will be the first vendors to debut inside the revamped market in Federal Hill next month.

Most of the historic building has been closed since the fall for work on the $8.4 million redevelopment project. Nick's Inner Harbor Seafood, which remained open for a few additional months on the S. Charles Street side of the market, shut down for good in January. Changes to the market include new windows cut into the building's brick walls and a 1950s-style neon sign installed above the entrance.

