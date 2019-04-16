 Cross Street Market Relaunch To Begin In May (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Cross Street Market Relaunch To Begin In May (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 24 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

The long-awaited relaunch of Cross Street Market will begin in May, and the first stalls to open will belong to veteran tenants. Developer Caves Valley Partners announced Tuesday that Fenwick's Choice Meats, Steve's Lunch and The Sweet Shoppe will be the first vendors to debut inside the revamped market in Federal Hill next month. 

Most of the historic building has been closed since the fall for work on the $8.4 million redevelopment project. Nick's Inner Harbor Seafood, which remained open for a few additional months on the S. Charles Street side of the market, shut down for good in January. Changes to the market include new windows cut into the building's brick walls and a 1950s-style neon sign installed above the entrance.

READ THE FULL STORY ON THE BBJ WEBSITE.

Tags: 
Baltimore Business Journal

Related Content

Stevenson University Lists Greenspring Campus (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Apr 15, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

Stevenson University is listing its 60-acre Greenspring campus, a long-expected move as the college continues to expand in Owings Mills. The wooded campus, spanning several buildings totaling over 200,000 square feet, sits 12 miles north of downtown. 

Orioles Value Increases (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Apr 11, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

The value of the Baltimore Orioles increased 7 percent in the last year, rising slightly slower than the average Major League Baseball franchise. 

Blissiva Expands Licensing Agreement (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Apr 10, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

Maryland cannabis company Blissiva will bring its products to 11 states under a new a licensing agreement with a publicly-traded operator of nationwide dispensaries. 

Pugh's Dealings Under More Scrutiny (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Apr 8, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

Mayor Catherine Pugh approved $19,800 in city funds to a nonprofit she previously chaired and that lists three top members of her City Hall staff on its board of directors — another example of how her business dealings have intersected with politics. 