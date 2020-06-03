 Cooking With Kids | WYPR
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine

Cooking With Kids

By & Jun 3, 2020

This week Tony and Chef Cindy discuss ways to get kids involved in the kitchen and invested in the food they eat.

Grilling - Rebroadcast 2020-05-24

By & May 28, 2020

This week Tony and Chef Wolf are taking on the grill: Meat, seafood, marinades, sauces, and what to drink with your grilled goodness.

Farm to Restaurant Update

By & May 18, 2020

This week Tony and Chef Cindy catch up with a local farmer and restaurateur to hear how they are doing and what they are up to at this stage in the pandemic. Ian Seletsky of Richfield Farm in Manchester, MD and Irena Stein of Alma Cocina Latina in Canton give us an update.

Mother's Day (Re-Broadcast)

By & May 14, 2020

A specials Mother's Day show full of stories and recipes that remind us of mom.

Cooking in Quarantine 5/3

By & May 5, 2020

On this live episode, more of your dispatches from cooking during  quarantine. Tony and Chef Cindy hear from you on everything from the status of Farmer's Markets, to how to poach an egg, and what to do with an abundance of canned sardines.