Bottoms Up Bagels Finds A New Home (BBJ Story)

After five years of pop-ups and market appearances, Bottoms Up Bagels has a brick-and-mortar home. On Wednesday, the once-nomadic bagelry debuted the "BUB Hub," its new shop and production space at 2731 Greenmount Ave. in Harwood.

The store will feature the same offerings diners have come to expect at the market, as well as a list of burger specials like old-school patty melts and vegan black bean burgers. The brick-and-mortar spot is the next step for Bottoms Up Bagels, which was founded in 2015 by New Jersey transplants Michelle Bond and Joan Kanner. The two were inspired by 1940s-era bagel making techniques as well as "the vision of our childhood haunts — bagel shops in full production with steam on the windows and a fresh sack of everything bagels smelling of onion and garlic on the way home".

