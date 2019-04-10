Blissiva Expands Licensing Agreement (BBJ Story)

Maryland cannabis company Blissiva will bring its products to 11 states under a new a licensing agreement with a publicly-traded operator of nationwide dispensaries.

Blissiva specializes in producing medical cannabis products specifically formulated for women. The brand was founded by obstetrician gynecologist Dr. Leslie Apgar and serial entrepreneur Gina Dubbé, with the mission of making medical cannabis more accessible and desirable to women consumers. Under the new licensing agreement, iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. will exclusively manufacture and sell Blissiva products in its 11 markets, including Arizona, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Colorado, Vermont, New Mexico and Maryland.

READ THE FULL STORY ON THE BBJ WEBSITE.