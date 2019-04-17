 Atlas Restaurant Group Eyes Cross Street Market (BBJ Story) | WYPR

The next concept for the fast-growing Atlas Restaurant Group could be a crab house at Cross Street Market. 

Atlas is in lease negotiations to open a full-service seafood tavern and crab house in the redeveloped Federal Hill market, as well as a direct-to-consumer seafood stall, CEO Alex Smith said Wednesday. In an email, Smith said that he anticipates both concepts could open in April 2020. The restaurant could take over space formerly occupied by Nick's Inner Harbor Seafood, which left Cross Street in January under a settlement with market developer Caves Valley Partners.

