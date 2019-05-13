AAMC Works To Form A Combined Health System (BBJ Story)

Anne Arundel Medical Center and Doctors Community Health System are working toward a definitive agreement for forming a new, combined health system in Maryland.

Lanham's Doctors Community began searching for a partner last year, to help strengthen its existing services, make new investments and to continue to meet the needs of its local patient population. It found a partner in AAMC, a regional health system headquartered in Annapolis. The two plan to come together to form a new health system. Through the deal, AAMC plans to invest up to $138 million over five years in the existing Doctors Community campus and its IT infrastructure, expand inpatient and outpatient services and launch new programs to support priorities outlined in a Prince George’s County Community Health Needs Assessment. The agreement will be finalized pending at least a 30-day due diligence period and state regulatory approvals. A name for the new health system will be announced this summer.

