 AAMC Works To Form A Combined Health System (BBJ Story) | WYPR

AAMC Works To Form A Combined Health System (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 4 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

Anne Arundel Medical Center and Doctors Community Health System are working toward a definitive agreement for forming a new, combined health system in Maryland. 

Lanham's Doctors Community began searching for a partner last year, to help strengthen its existing services, make new investments and to continue to meet the needs of its local patient population. It found a partner in AAMC, a regional health system headquartered in Annapolis. The two plan to come together to form a new health system. Through the deal, AAMC plans to invest up to $138 million over five years in the existing Doctors Community campus and its IT infrastructure, expand inpatient and outpatient services and launch new programs to support priorities outlined in a Prince George’s County Community Health Needs Assessment. The agreement will be finalized pending at least a 30-day due diligence period and state regulatory approvals. A name for the new health system will be announced this summer.

READ THE FULL STORY ON THE BBJ WEBSITE.

Tags: 
Baltimore Business Journal

Related Content

Job Fair To Serve Families Impacted By Luke Paper Mill Closing (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie May 10, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

Gov. Larry Hogan and other Maryland and West Virginia officials on Thursday announced an upcoming job fair to serve the workers and families impacted by the impending closure of the Luke paper mill in Allegany County. 

Pittsburgh Based Agency Opens Baltimore Office (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff May 8, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

One of Pittsburgh’s biggest advertising agencies has opened an office in Baltimore after winning a multi-million contract with the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency earlier this year. 

Atlas Restaurant Group Eyes Cross Street Market (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Apr 17, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

The next concept for the fast-growing Atlas Restaurant Group could be a crab house at Cross Street Market. 

Office Project Proposed for Mount Vernon (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Apr 24, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

An eight-story office project is being proposed to replace Grand Central, a gay nightclub located at Charles and Eager streets in Mount Vernon. 