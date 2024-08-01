Disability Services in College

Join Dr. Brad Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute and Dr. Lisa Carey, the Assistant Director of the Center for Innovation and Leadership in Special Education as well as an education specialist for the Neuropsychology Department at Kennedy Krieger. Accommodations for college require self-advocacy. It is the student themselves who must request those accommodations at the school—not the parents. Services such as occupational therapy, speech therapy, reading support, and instructional assistants, which may have been a part of a student’s IEP, are not a part of college accommodations.

Additionally, since many students live on a college campus, there may be additional accommodations to consider for housing, dining, and recreation. Listen as they dive into the process of requesting accommodations and the importance of working with the college’s Disability Support office. Families need to start preparing their child early for this change so that students have the self-advocacy skills to be successful in college.

Resources for students and families:

Understood.org has great resources for understanding disability services in higher education

Kennedy Krieger has a guide specifically for college students with a history of cancer.

The US Department of Education Office for Civil Rights offers a guide of student rights and responsibilities in postsecondary education.

Edutopia has a helpful blog post on this topic.