Your Child's Brain

The Connection Between Hearing and Speech

Published August 3, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT
Nahir N. Moreno Cortes

Early recognition of hearing loss---whether an individual has complete loss or is hard of hearing---has significant implications for optimizing outcomes for communicative functioning, whether it’s an intervention to restore hearing, learning to use sign language, implementation of alternative or augmentative forms of communication, early detection is key.

On this month’s episode, Dr. Bradley Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute Is joined by his colleagues: Dr. Katheryn Boada, Director of Speech-Language Pathology and Assistive Technology and .Dr. Amy Gaskin, Director of Audiology. to talk about the connection between hearing and the development of speech and language in children.

