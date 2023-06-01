The focus of this podcast is on an aspect of sickle cell disease that doesn’t get as much attention as it deserves—the neurological and developmental implications of the disease. These conditions may severely impact children’s functional independence, mental health, quality of life and educational pursuits, and may increase their risk of future complications.

Dr. Bradley Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute, is joined by Dr. Eboni Lance. Dr. Lance is the Medical Director, of Kennedy Krieger’s Sickle Cell Neurodevelopmental Clinic. She is the Associate Director, of the Institute’s Neurology and Neurogenetics Clinic. Dr. Lance is an Associate Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Schlaggar is also joined by Derek Robertson and Shanta Robertson--the Robertson’s, parents of children with sickle cell disease, are the Founders and Directors of the Maryland Sickle Cell Disease Association, an organization that was created to improve the lives of Marylanders with sickle cell disease.

Links to visit:

Maryland Sickle Cell Disease Association https://marylandsicklecelldisease.org/

Kennedy Krieger Institute Sickle Cell Neurodevelopmental Clinic https://www.kennedykrieger.org/patient-care/centers-and-programs/sickle-cell-neurodevelopmental-clinic

Hospital Education Liaison Program https://www.kennedykrieger.org/training/programs/center-for-innovation-and-leadership-in-special-education/community-outreach/hospital-education-liaison-program

Sickle Cell Disease and Schooling Resources for Families https://www.kennedykrieger.org/patient-care/centers-and-programs/sickle-cell-neurodevelopmental-clinic/sickle-cell-disease-and-schooling-resources-for-families

Supporting Students with Sickle Cell Disease in School https://www.kennedykrieger.org/patient-care/centers-and-programs/sickle-cell-neurodevelopmental-clinic/sickle-cell-disease-and-schooling-resources-for-school-staff

Sickle Cell Research Studies https://www.kennedykrieger.org/patient-care/centers-and-programs/sickle-cell-neurodevelopmental-clinic/research-studies

