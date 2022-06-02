The transition planning process for individuals with an IEP
Speakers for this month include:
Stacey Herman, Assistant vice president, Neurodiversity and Community Workforce Development .
Hannah Wayne, Principal at the Kennedy Krieger Powder Mill School Program
Maureen van Stone, Director of Maryland Center for Development Disabilities
Founding Director of Project HEAL (Health, Education, Advocacy, and Law) at Kennedy Krieger Institute
Associate, Department of Mental Health, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Resources discussed in this month's episode:
Maryland Developmental Disabilities Administration https://health.maryland.gov/dda/Pages/home.aspx
Maryland State Department of Education Division of Rehabilitation Services https://dors.maryland.gov/Pages/default.aspx
US Dept of Labor Office of Disability Employment Policy https://www.dol.gov/agencies/odep
Kennedy Krieger Resource Finder https://www.kennedykrieger.org/community/initiatives/resource-finder