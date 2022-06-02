The transition planning process for individuals with an IEP

Speakers for this month include:

Stacey Herman, Assistant vice president, Neurodiversity and Community Workforce Development .

Hannah Wayne, Principal at the Kennedy Krieger Powder Mill School Program

Maureen van Stone, Director of Maryland Center for Development Disabilities

Founding Director of Project HEAL (Health, Education, Advocacy, and Law) at Kennedy Krieger Institute

Associate, Department of Mental Health, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Resources discussed in this month's episode:

Maryland Developmental Disabilities Administration https://health.maryland.gov/dda/Pages/home.aspx

Maryland State Department of Education Division of Rehabilitation Services https://dors.maryland.gov/Pages/default.aspx

US Dept of Labor Office of Disability Employment Policy https://www.dol.gov/agencies/odep

Kennedy Krieger Resource Finder https://www.kennedykrieger.org/community/initiatives/resource-finder

