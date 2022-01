In this months episode of Your Child's Brain ADHD is discussed with:

Dr. Brad Schlaggar, President and CEO at Kennedy Krieger Institute

Dr. Stewart Mostofsky, Pediatric neurologist and Director of The Center for Neurodevelopmental and Imaging Research

Dr. Keri Rosch, Psychologist for Kennedy Krieger Center for Neurodevelopmental and Imaging Research

Your Child's Brain is produced by Kennedy Krieger Institute, with assistance from WYPR