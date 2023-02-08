Author and Journalist A’Lelia Bundles (Rebroadcast)

Names hold power in our lives, and life has a weird way of moving in a circle. For A’Lelia Bundles, her name shaped her life, and in turn, her life circled back to her name. She’s the great great granddaughter of Madam C.J. Walker, but it was something she kept to herself because she wanted to be her own person.

In this revisited conversation, listen as we talk about A’Lelia’s childhood in Indianapolis, making her own way in media and journalism, and how from graduate school to the present day, A’Lelia carries and protects the stories of her ancestors as well as her own story.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.