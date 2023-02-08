© 2023 WYPR
Local Color

Author and Journalist A’Lelia Bundles (Rebroadcast)

By Jason V.
Published February 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST
Journalist, biographer and brand historian A’Lelia Bundles
Journalist, biographer and brand historian A’Lelia Bundles. Photo courtesy of Bundles.

Names hold power in our lives, and life has a weird way of moving in a circle. For A’Lelia Bundles, her name shaped her life, and in turn, her life circled back to her name. She’s the great great granddaughter of Madam C.J. Walker, but it was something she kept to herself because she wanted to be her own person.

In this revisited conversation, listen as we talk about A’Lelia’s childhood in Indianapolis, making her own way in media and journalism, and how from graduate school to the present day, A’Lelia carries and protects the stories of her ancestors as well as her own story.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.

Jason V.
A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.
