Local Color

Energy Healer and YouTuber Jessica LaShea

Published September 21, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT
Energy Healer and YouTuber Jessica LaShea sits and meditates on a porch.
Energy Healer and YouTuber Jessica LaShea. Photo courtesy of LaShea.

Technology has a weird way of slowly pushing us to a future we’d only see in sci-fi movies as kids, while still maintaining and rooting us in tradition. For hundreds of years ailing people sought the help of energy healers, traveling far and wide to seek healing from “experts.” Nowadays a Google search or YouTube video can bring you the same relief our ancestors risked their lives to receive.

Enter Jessica “Jet” LaShea, who runs “Reiki Healing Hope," a Reiki and ASMR YouTube channel with over 23 million views to date. Listen as the Arlington native talks about her life growing up in Virginia, the winding path she took to get where she is today, and why she thinks more than ever, Black people are comfortable seeking and practicing more traditional and esoteric forms of worship.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios. The views expressed are solely Jason V.'s.

Jason V.
A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.
