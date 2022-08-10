© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local-color-audiostaq-nRge240vrP1-if7WvOsmn8g.1400x1400.jpg
Local Color

Community Artist Ada Pinkston

Published August 10, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT
Art from artist Ada Pinkston. A person wearing a dress stands on the base of a statue, with it reading "purpose so great" and three stars. Below the base, it reads "They were great generals and Christian soldiers and waged war like gentlemen."
Art by artist Ada Pinkston. Photo courtesy of Pinkston.

Ada Pinkston has been a mainstay in Baltimore’s arts scene for quite some time now. She’s got the CV, performance pedigree, and enough Ws in the “grants received” column to stand next to anyone in the DMV that calls themselves an “artist.”

Listen as Ada talks about her childhood and travels all over the country, what influenced her move to Baltimore and why she stayed, advice for would-be grant applicants, and much more!

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.

Tags

Local Color artarts grantsBaltimore Arts
Jason V.
A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.
See stories by Jason V.