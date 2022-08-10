Community Artist Ada Pinkston

Ada Pinkston has been a mainstay in Baltimore’s arts scene for quite some time now. She’s got the CV, performance pedigree, and enough Ws in the “grants received” column to stand next to anyone in the DMV that calls themselves an “artist.”

Listen as Ada talks about her childhood and travels all over the country, what influenced her move to Baltimore and why she stayed, advice for would-be grant applicants, and much more!

