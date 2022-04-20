© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local-color-audiostaq-nRge240vrP1-if7WvOsmn8g.1400x1400.jpg
Local Color

Charm City Table's Simone Phillips

Published April 20, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
Simone Phillips
Simone Phillips. Photo courtesy of Phillips.

Simone Phillips is the founder of Charm City Table, one of Baltimore’s wildly successful food blogs. Back before food blogging was a viable income stream, Simone just enjoyed happy hour with friends and taking pictures of the delectable plates of food. Eventually she started documenting her adventures, and CCT now boasts nearly 100k followers on Instagram.

Listen as Simone talks about the ins and outs of the foodie/blogger industry, her brutally honest take on a business she knows can do better, and why she thinks “unbiased” reviews aren’t her approach to her work.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.

Tags

Local Color Charm City Table
Jason V.
A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.
See stories by Jason V.