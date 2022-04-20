Charm City Table's Simone Phillips

Simone Phillips is the founder of Charm City Table, one of Baltimore’s wildly successful food blogs. Back before food blogging was a viable income stream, Simone just enjoyed happy hour with friends and taking pictures of the delectable plates of food. Eventually she started documenting her adventures, and CCT now boasts nearly 100k followers on Instagram.

Listen as Simone talks about the ins and outs of the foodie/blogger industry, her brutally honest take on a business she knows can do better, and why she thinks “unbiased” reviews aren’t her approach to her work.

