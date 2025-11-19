Lighting the Mood: How Cinematography Shapes Emotion

In this episode of Know It All, CCBC student Kate Slone explores how lighting can completely transform the emotion of a film scene. From low, shadowy lighting that builds tension to bright, high-key setups that radiate joy, lighting choices are one of the most powerful storytelling tools in cinematography.

Kate discusses lighting theory, emotional tone, and insights from award-winning lighting designer Jules Fisher, showing how a small shift in color or contrast can dramatically change how we feel when we watch a movie.

About the Host:

Kate Slone is majoring in Unmanned Aircraft Systems at the Community College of Baltimore County and plans to pursue a degree in Digital Media. Her goal is to combine aerial photography and cinematography to create dynamic visual storytelling. This episode reflects her fascination with how visual techniques like lighting affect emotion and viewer experience.

Sources Featured in This Episode: