Know It All
Monthly
If you want to know it all, this podcast is for you! Learn something new in FIVE minutes from the smarties at CCBC! Everything from the French New Wave, Marketing, Philosophy, Theoretical Physics, News Literacy and more!
Produced by CCBC's New Media Collective and ForReal Media, cover art by Emerald Lodgen, "Soul Groove" by Josh Woodward. Free download: https://www.joshwoodward.com/ Hosted by: Students at the Community College of Baltimore County
Know It All - Japanese Horror (J Horror)Are you ready to step into the world of Japanese horror, where chilling aesthetics, supernatural tales, and psychological depth blend seamlessly? What sets J-Horror apart from conventional Hollywood frights, and how do Japanese filmmakers craft terrifying narratives that haunt your dreams? Explore the eerie allure of Japanese folklore, Kabuki-inspired storytelling, the works of filmmaker Takashi Shimizu, and the slow crescendo of fear in J-Horror. Join me as we unravel the mysteries and delve into the darkness of this captivating genre - are you brave enough to listen? My name is Emily Lambert and this is Know-It-All.