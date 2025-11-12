In this episode of Know It All, CCBC engineering major Gary Hubble takes listeners on a journey through the world’s most influential film festivals — including Cannes, Sundance, and the Toronto International Film Festival. Each festival has its own culture, style, and cinematic identity, shaping how movies are celebrated around the globe.

Gary explores how these festivals differ, the kinds of films that premiere at each, and why they play such an important role in the film industry and global culture.

About the Host:

Gary is an engineering major at the Community College of Baltimore County. His goal is to become a mechanical engineer developing greener energy solutions for a sustainable future. A love of travel and global culture inspired his exploration of international film festivals for this episode.

Sources Featured in this Episode:

Knispel, Diane. “A Brief History of the Sundance Film Festival.” Park City Museum, 17 Jan. 2024. https://parkcityhistory.org/a-brief-history-of-the-sundance-film-festival/ .