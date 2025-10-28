The Vanishing Press: Why the Decline of Newspapers Matters

When was the last time you picked up a physical newspaper? With digital news dominating our screens, print journalism has slowly faded into the background—but at what cost?

In this episode of Know-It-All, host Brianna Whittaker explores the consequences of the newspaper industry's decline, from political polarization and misinformation to economic downturns and job losses. As newspaper circulation plummets to historic lows, what does this mean for our democracy and access to reliable news?

Tune in as we discuss why the disappearance of print media is more than just a sign of changing times—it's a crisis for informed communities.

About the Host:

Brianna Whittaker is a Digital Forensics major at The Community College of Baltimore County. A passionate researcher and storyteller, Brianna enjoys exploring thought-provoking topics that challenge conventional perspectives. In addition to her studies, she balances life as a stay-at-home mom, embracing a slower-paced lifestyle while finishing her degree.

With a love for media, research, and creative expression, Brianna has enjoyed diving into the world of Mass Media through her MCOM111 course with Professor Beth Baunoch. She is an avid fan of making home videos, spending time with her cat, and letting her curiosity guide her through fascinating topics—like the one covered in this episode.

For this podcast, Brianna discussed the decline of print newspapers, which she believes is overlooked in today’s fast-paced digital world. By sparking conversation, she hopes to encourage listeners to reflect on the role of journalism in shaping informed communities.

Further Exploration : https://www.pewresearch.org/journalism/fact-sheet/newspapers/

https://news.northwestern.edu/stories/2022/06/newspapers-close-decline-in-local-journalism/

https://www.governing.com/archive/gov-newspapers-government-studies.html

