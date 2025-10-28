Media Manipulation: Who Controls Your Reality?

Is the media shaping your reality more than you think?

In this episode of Know-It-All, host Micah Glasgow unpacks the power of gatekeeping, agenda-setting, and social media algorithms in influencing what we see, think, and care about. From global conflicts to viral trends, discover how corporate interests and personal biases shape the information we consume—and what you can do to break free from the bubble. Tune in to learn how to challenge your perspectives and take control of your digital reality.

About the Host:

Micah Glasgow is a Communications and Mass Media major at the Community College of Baltimore County with aspirations of becoming a college professor in English or Media Studies. Passionate about the influence of media on society, Micah chose this Know-It-All episode topic to explore how media shapes our perceptions and reality. Inspired by concepts from his class, Introduction to Mass Media, this episode presents key ideas concisely and engagingly.

