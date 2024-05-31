© 2024 WYPR
Essential Tremors

Seventh Stanine Festival Preview

By Matt Byars and Lee Gardner
Published May 31, 2024 at 3:22 PM EDT
Essential Tremors Seventh Stanine Festival

Our sixth annual Seventh Stanine Festival is taking place Saturday, June 15 from 1:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

This episode previews this year's event and features segments on Water Damage, Geologist of Animal Collective, Tongue Depressor, Susan Alcorn, The Caribbean, Small Sur, Turner Williams, Jr. and Jon Camp.

More information can be found at www.rhizomedc.org or www.essentialpodcast.com.

Essential Tremors is produced by Matt Byars and Lee Gardner and distributed by Your Public Studios.

Essential Tremors music
Matt Byars and Lee Gardner
Hosts of Essential Tremors podcasts.
