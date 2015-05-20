New York Educator Named President Of Coppin State University

Credit SUNY Oneonta / Incoming Coppin State University President Maria Thompson

BALTIMORE (AP) — The University System of Maryland has named a New York state educator president of Coppin State University.

The Board of Regents announced Tuesday that it had appointed Maria Thompson, who is provost and vice president for academic affairs at the State University of New York atOneonta.

Thompson has been at SUNYOneontasince 2011. Previously, she was administrator for research and sponsored programs at Tennessee State University in Nashville.

Thompson graduated from Tennessee State University and holds a master's degree from the Ohio State University. She earned a doctorate in textile science and textile economics from the University of Tennessee.

She will succeed Mortimer Neufville, who was appointed to a two-year term as president in July 2013. Thompson's appointment is effective July 1.

Copyright 2015 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore