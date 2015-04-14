Baltimore County Council Gets Proposed Budget From Kamenetz

Credit Baltimore Sun via flickr / Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz plans no property or income tax increases to support the $1.9 billion budget he delivered to the county council Tuesday.

Appearing in a packed council chamber, Kamenetz said taxes would not go up under his proposed budget, and all county employees would get at least a three percent pay raise. Teachers would get an additional two percent pay hike.

There also is money in the budget for five new elementary schools and for renovating four high schools.

Even though the General Assembly just passed legislation allowing localities to repeal the storm water remediation fee, Kamenetz said he has no plans to ditch the so-called rain tax. He says the county still needs the money to pay for mandated projects.

The council can subtract from, but not add to, Kamenetz’s spending plan. It has scheduled the public hearing April 28.

