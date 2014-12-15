Rep. Andy Harris' Battle Against Legal Weed In DC Continues

Credit taken at CPAC 2013 by Gage Skidmore via flickr / 1st District Rep. Andy Harris (R-Baltimore Co.)

Last month, voters in the District of Columbia approved a referendum that allowed residents to possess up to two ounces of marijuana and grow as many as three cannabis plants. But Maryland Rep. Andy Harris (R-Baltimore Co.) has continued his opposition to pot legalization in the nation's capital. WYPR's Fraser Smith talks to Washington Post reporter Aaron Davis about efforts by Harris to block legalization in D.C. and why the issue is likely to end up in court.

Copyright 2014 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore