© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Rep. Andy Harris' Battle Against Legal Weed In DC Continues

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Fraser Smith
Published December 15, 2014 at 5:44 AM EST
1st District Rep. Andy Harris (R-Baltimore Co.)
1st District Rep. Andy Harris (R-Baltimore Co.)
1st District Rep. Andy Harris (R-Baltimore Co.)
Credit taken at CPAC 2013 by Gage Skidmore via flickr
/
1st District Rep. Andy Harris (R-Baltimore Co.)

Last month, voters in the District of Columbia approved a referendum that allowed residents to possess up to two ounces of marijuana and grow as many as three cannabis plants. But Maryland Rep. Andy Harris (R-Baltimore Co.) has continued his opposition to pot legalization in the nation's capital. WYPR's Fraser Smith talks to Washington Post reporter Aaron Davis about efforts by Harris to block legalization in D.C. and why the issue is likely to end up in court.

Copyright 2014 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore

Tags

NewsWYPR News
Fraser Smith
Fraser Smith has been in the news business for over 30 years. He began his reportorial career with the Jersey Journal, a daily New Jersey newspaper and then moved on to the Providence Journal in Providence, Rhode Island. In 1969 Fraser won a prestigious American Political Science Association Public Affairs Fellowship, which enabled him to devote a year to graduate study at Yale University. In 1977, Fraser was hired away by The Baltimore Sun where in 1981, he moved to the newspaper's Washington bureau to focus on policy problems and their everyday effect on Marylanders. In 1983, he became the Sun's chief political reporter.
See stories by Fraser Smith