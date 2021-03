Credit Christopher Connelly / WYPR /

Candidates Ignore Facts In Nasty Governor's Race

Election day is less than two weeks away and the two major candidates for governor continue their negative campaigning. WYPR's Fraser Smith talks to Andy Green of the Baltimore Sun about the economic claims Democratic Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown and Republican Larry Hogan are using to smear each other.

