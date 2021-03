Credit Kyle Leslie, Matt Purdy / WYPR /

With Brown Dominant In New Poll, Gubernatorial Upset Unlikely

Withrecent polling data outon the governor's race, it looks very unlikely that either of the Democratic challengers to Lt.Gov. Anthony Brown will pull a Harry Hughes.WYPR's Fraser Smith and KarenHoslertalk about the poll and that remarkable 1978 gubernatorial primary.

