Who’s A Better Republican?

Credit P. Kenneth Burns / WYPR / State Delegate Steve Schuh (top) speaking to Severna Park resident Paul English as he campaigns for Anne Arundel County Executive. Schuh faces Laura Neuman in the Republican primary. Neuman was selected by the County Council over Schuh to finish the term of John Leopold, in the Republican Primary in February 2013.

Policy wise, Anne Arundel County Executive LauraNeumanand State Delegate SteveSchuhagree on most everything: cutting taxes and county fees, hiring more police officers and building new schools.

NeumanandSchuhare competing in the Republican primary for county executive to face Democrat George Johnson, the former county sheriff, in November. Johnson is running unopposed.

Even thoughNeumanwas appointed more than a year ago, some people still wonder where she came from.

The Baltimore City native moved to the county 22 years ago after an experience on a sailboat.

“I had never been on a boat,” she says, “I wanted to see what it was like and I called a friend and they called a friend and I was able to go out and do a sailboat race without any knowledge whatsoever of boats and I loved it.”

She worked in the private sector – T. Rowe Price andCAISInternet – before turning a failing tech company into a multi-million dollar success story. That company,Matrics, was later sold for $230 million. She became the head of the Howard County Economic Development Authority in 2011. Neumansays she felt called to public service after the 9/11 attacks.

"I've had quite a journey and I know that was only available to me, the opportunities were only available to me because I was born here," she says.

Neumandropped out of high school, later earning her GED. She earned an MBA from Loyola University of Maryland without an undergrad degree in 2000. She also was raped when she was 18. It took Baltimore Police 20 years and DNA evidence to find her attacker. He eventually pleaded guilty to second-degree rape. Since then, she has become an advocate for rape victims.

Schuh, who grew up in Anne Arundel, is a two-term delegate representing the northeastern part of the county. He plays up those roots while campaigning.

“I’ve built businesses in this county; grew up in this county; raised kids in this county, educated in this county,” he told a voter inSevernaPark recently.

He contrasts his roots withNeumanboth professionally and politically.

“My opponent spent most of her career in Howard County, has served in Howard County Government; has never really had much involvement in Anne Arundel County,” Schuhtold a voter. “She has never been involved in our political system, at all. Has not volunteered for a campaign; has not contributed to a single Republican, only to Democrats.”

Neumansays people are tired of politicians. She adds it’s not about whether you paid dues as a Republican; it’s about action.

“Checking boxes doesn’t make you a good community servant. Doing good work for the community is what it’s all about,” she says

Neumandid very well in a March poll conducted by the Anne Arundel Community College Center for the Study of Local Issues.

“When puttingSchuhandNeumanup against one another, we found her with a 14 point lead, but with small sample size; there are a lot of undecided,” says DanNataf, the center’s director.

NatafsaysSchuhhas a lot of money to reach undecided voters.

“He has campaigned numerous times, both for himself and for others. He kind of knows the circuit,” he adds.

Copyright 2014 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore