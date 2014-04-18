Maryland Jobs Numbers For March: Meh

Credit Christopher Connelly / WYPR / Governor O'Malley (right) and Domino Sugar refinery manager Stu FitzGibbon in January.

Today the federal government announced March jobs numbers for states and localities. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said that Maryland added 2,3oo jobs in March, and that February’s reported loss of 600 jobs was revised to a 1,000 job gain. Both months helped to make up for the 6,100 jobs lost in January.

Still, the report was nothing spectacular.Daraius Irani, Executive Director of the Regional Economic Studies Institute at Towson University, said that March's bad weather most likely kept any potential job growth low. "It definitely has been a difficult time for retailers," he said. "But I think once people get rid of that cabin fever they might definitely start shopping."

The state’s unemployment rate is now at 5.6 percent, down from 5.7 percent.

