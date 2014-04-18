© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Maryland Jobs Numbers For March: Meh

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Bret Jaspers
Published April 18, 2014 at 4:02 PM EDT
Governor O'Malley (right) and Domino Sugar refinery manager Stu FitzGibbon in January.
Governor O'Malley (right) and Domino Sugar refinery manager Stu FitzGibbon in January.
Governor O'Malley (right) and Domino Sugar refinery manager Stu FitzGibbon in January.
Credit Christopher Connelly / WYPR
/
Governor O'Malley (right) and Domino Sugar refinery manager Stu FitzGibbon in January.

Today the federal government announced March jobs numbers for states and localities. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said that Maryland added 2,3oo jobs in March, and that February’s reported loss of 600 jobs was revised to a 1,000 job gain. Both months helped to make up for the 6,100 jobs lost in January.

Still, the report was nothing spectacular.Daraius Irani, Executive Director of the Regional Economic Studies Institute at Towson University, said that March's bad weather most likely kept any potential job growth low. "It definitely has been a difficult time for retailers," he said. "But I think once people get rid of that cabin fever they might definitely start shopping."

The state’s unemployment rate is now at 5.6 percent, down from 5.7 percent.

Copyright 2014 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore

Tags

NewsWYPR News
Bret Jaspers
Bret worked as an organizer, actor, and New York City waiter before he began his career in radio. He has reported for NPR, WYPR News and The Signal. Past production work has been with WNYC’s On the Media, The Brian Lehrer Show and Soundcheck, as well as Wisconsin Public Radio.