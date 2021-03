Credit Kyle Leslie, Matt Purdy / WYPR /

WYPR'sFraser Smith and Jenna Johnson of the Washington Post talk aboutletters sent to Governor O'Malley and House Speaker Mike Buschfrom the production company that makes the Netflix drama "House of Cards."

Media Rights Capital says that the planned tax credits for filming in Maryland are not enough.

