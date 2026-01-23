Ahead of the big winter storm, how Maryland is readying for the worst

Maryland is in the crosshairs of a winter storm that could wallop large swaths of the nation, from the South through New England.

Today, as Marylanders brace for this potentially dangerous arctic blast, WYPR News Director Matt Bush, sitting in for Midday host Tom Hall, talks with some experts about what to expect this weekend and how the state is preparing.

First up: National Weather Service meteorologist Brendon Rubin-Oster joins us on Zoom to explain how the winter storm is shaping up, how long the storm will last and how much snow and ice we're likely to see.

Then, Matt talks with Jonathan Dean, a spokesman for the Baltimore Washington-Thurgood Marshall Airport, where more than 60 specialized vehicles are standing by for runway snow removal. Dean recommends that air travelers check with their airlines about how their flights might be affected by the storm.

And lastly, Matt looks at how the state's highways and byways will be impacted by the storm. We're joined on Zoom by Charlie Gischlar, Deputy Director of Communications at the Maryland State Highway Administration.