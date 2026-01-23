2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Ahead of the big winter storm, how Maryland is readying for the worst

By Matt Bush,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published January 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
After a heavy snowfall on January 6, 2025, Nico Francis and Rohan Pinnock clear sidewalks outside Baltimore's Marlborough Apartments, where many residents are elderly.
Emily Hofstaedter
/
WYPR
After the region's heavy snowfall on January 6, 2025, Nico Francis and Rohan Pinnock clear sidewalks outside Baltimore's Marlborough Apartments, where many residents are elderly.

Maryland is in the crosshairs of a winter storm that could wallop large swaths of the nation, from the South through New England.

Today, as Marylanders brace for this potentially dangerous arctic blast, WYPR News Director Matt Bush, sitting in for Midday host Tom Hall, talks with some experts about what to expect this weekend and how the state is preparing.

First up: National Weather Service meteorologist Brendon Rubin-Oster joins us on Zoom to explain how the winter storm is shaping up, how long the storm will last and how much snow and ice we're likely to see.

Then, Matt talks with Jonathan Dean, a spokesman for the Baltimore Washington-Thurgood Marshall Airport, where more than 60 specialized vehicles are standing by for runway snow removal. Dean recommends that air travelers check with their airlines about how their flights might be affected by the storm.

And lastly, Matt looks at how the state's highways and byways will be impacted by the storm. We're joined on Zoom by Charlie Gischlar, Deputy Director of Communications at the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Vehicles follow a snowplow on Highway 50 during a snowstorm, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Mardela Springs, Maryland. The Maryland State Highway Administration began pre-treating major highways on Friday with de-icing chemicals to keep the roadways clear during Sunday's expected snowstorm.
Julio Cortez
/
AP
Vehicles follow a snowplow on Highway 50 during a snowstorm, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Mardela Springs, Maryland. The Maryland State Highway Administration began pre-treating major highways on Friday with de-icing chemicals to keep the roadways clear during Sunday's expected snowstorm.

Midday
Matt Bush
Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
