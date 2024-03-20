2024 Programming Changes

Dear WYPR Listeners and Members,

We are thrilled to announce some changes to our programming schedule starting Monday, March 25. We’re making these changes to bring you the best news, arts and culture programming public media has to offer.

Don't worry, many of the upcoming changes will be seamless and won't disrupt your routine. If you primarily tune in to Morning Edition and All Things Considered during your morning commutes, we have you covered with outstanding news from NPR and our local reporters. However, if you're a regular listener to WYPR on weekday evenings or weekends, we have some exciting updates in store that we're sure you'll appreciate!

We’ll have some new programs, to bring you vital news and analysis during what is shaping up to be a challenging election year, and we’re shifting some weekend programming to entice new audiences.

We will also have a strong emphasis on live programming. WYPR will bring you more news programming from the BBC and more opportunities for you to call in and share your opinions across the country!

Here's a pdf of the upcoming changes:

In a nutshell, here are the upcoming changes:



We have four new shows to take you through the rest of your weekday evening:

Meanwhile, WYPR's beloved jazz master Andy Bienstock will continue spinning Big Band and classic jazz vinyl on Fridays starting at 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to midnight.

On weekends we’re adding a few NEW shows and shifting some others:



Saturday at midnight, we're adding Left, Right and Center to our lineup. Hosted by veteran journalist David Greene, Left, Right and Center takes on the tough issues that divide kitchen tables across America with a rotating panel of top newsmakers. That's followed by live news from the BBC World Service.

Other changes on Saturday include:



Sundays will bring a few more new and exciting shows to WYPR:



At 7 a.m., Throughline, one of NPR's newest shows, aims a magnifying glass at the historical events that got us to the moments we're in today.



At 6 p.m., Kai Wright hosts Notes From America, a live nationwide call-in show adding your voice to the news everyone will be talking about during the week.



At 8 p.m. we'll bring you two-hours of engaging modern-day radio theater from LA Theater Works AND Baltimore's own Poe Theatre!



At 10 p.m. we'll bring you Selected Shorts. Talented actors and writers come to the stage bringing a wonderful variety of diverse fiction, one short story at a time.

Other changes on Sunday include:



We are really excited about these changes at WYPR. We want to keep you informed with the latest news, during your week, and brighten your weekends with diverse cultural and arts-related programming. These exciting changes will take effect on Monday, March 25.

As always we welcome your feedback, and above all, we thank you for continuing to support “Community Amplified,” WYPR and Baltimore Public Media.

—Jonathan Blakley,

Chief Content Officer, Baltimore Public Media

Questions? Comments? Concerns? Let us know at [email protected]