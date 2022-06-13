Get to know: WYPR's Pam Jones

Get To Know the people who work tirelessly to make WYPR the best radio station in Baltimore!

Allow us to introduce you to Pam Jones, weekend on-air host and host of The Daily Dose.

How long have you been with WYPR?

Nearly 2 months! How’s that for new?

Tell us a little bit about your role at the station.

It is a dual role of sorts, hosting both a weekend shift and The Daily Dose podcast.

What are some of your favorite shows on WYPR?

Midday w/Tom Hall, The Maryland Curiosity Bureau & On Being with Krista Tippett.

How did you get into broadcasting?

I started as an intern for a local Baltimore station during high school, afterward I enrolled in The Broadcasting Institute of Maryland & landed my first professional job within just a few years of graduation. I’ve been so blessed to have 8 different stations under my belt now!

What drew you to public radio?

It was the chance to learn a format I had not previously been familiar with and I’m discovering there are so many different opportunities within the public radio space.

Do you have any routines that you follow before you go on-air?

I enjoy quiet time just catching up on the news of the day and finding out what things are trending.

What's your favorite thing about being a weekend host?

Having not been a stranger to weekend radio, I enjoy that you get to connect with listeners who may not have a chance to tune in during the week.

Aside from being on-air, what's a normal part of your weekend?

Hanging out with my rescue dog, going on walking excursions, I enjoy music and trying new restaurants.

Thanks, Pam!

You can hear Pam on-the-air Sundays from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on The Daily Dose. Find our radio schedule here.