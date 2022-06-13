© 2021 WYPR
Get to know: WYPR's Pam Jones

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Maddie Bristowe
Published June 13, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT
Pam Jones
Pam Jones. Photo courtesy of Jones.

Get To Know the people who work tirelessly to make WYPR the best radio station in Baltimore!

Allow us to introduce you to Pam Jones, weekend on-air host and host of The Daily Dose.

How long have you been with WYPR?

Nearly 2 months! How’s that for new?

Tell us a little bit about your role at the station.

It is a dual role of sorts, hosting both a weekend shift and The Daily Dose podcast.

What are some of your favorite shows on WYPR?

Midday w/Tom Hall, The Maryland Curiosity Bureau & On Being with Krista Tippett.

How did you get into broadcasting?

I started as an intern for a local Baltimore station during high school, afterward I enrolled in The Broadcasting Institute of Maryland & landed my first professional job within just a few years of graduation. I’ve been so blessed to have 8 different stations under my belt now!

What drew you to public radio?

It was the chance to learn a format I had not previously been familiar with and I’m discovering there are so many different opportunities within the public radio space.

Do you have any routines that you follow before you go on-air?

I enjoy quiet time just catching up on the news of the day and finding out what things are trending.

What's your favorite thing about being a weekend host?

Having not been a stranger to weekend radio, I enjoy that you get to connect with listeners who may not have a chance to tune in during the week.

Aside from being on-air, what's a normal part of your weekend?

Hanging out with my rescue dog, going on walking excursions, I enjoy music and trying new restaurants.

Thanks, Pam!

You can hear Pam on-the-air Sundays from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on The Daily Dose. Find our radio schedule here.

Administrative Pam Jones
Maddie Bristowe
Maddie is WYPR’s Digital Communications Associate, helping with all things digital for the station. She is a recent graduate of Fordham University where she studied Communications and Economics. Maddie started in public radio during her time at Fordham at 90.7 FM WFUV, New York’s music discovery station. She produced the weekly radio show/podcast Cityscape, an exploration of the people, places, and spirit of New York City. She also produced two award-winning audio documentaries for WFUV, Back to the Garden: Remembering Woodstock and You Should Know Their Names.
See stories by Maddie Bristowe
