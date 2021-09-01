Get To Know: WYPR's Spencer Bryant

Every month you'll Get To Know the people who work tirelessly to make WYPR the best radio station in Baltimore!

Allow us to introduce you to Spencer Bryant, weekend host.

How long have you been with WYPR?

It will be a year in September!

How did you get into broadcasting?

I interned on 91.3 WESM in college when I was in undergrad and that led me into my love for broadcasting and also being a voice-over artist.

Do you have any routines that you follow before you go on-air?

One of my routines is to read over my news reports a million times before I go on air. Our listeners rely on us for the most up-to-date news and I want to be able to deliver the news in a smooth fashion. I also double-check the board throughout the duration of me being on air.

What's your favorite thing about being a weekend host?

My favorite thing about my job is the positive work environment. When I started I was nervous because I was “the new guy.” But everyone welcomed me with open arms! All of my colleagues and bosses are some of the kindest and most genuine individuals I’ve ever had the pleasure of coming across.

Many listeners have commented on how great your voice is (and it's true!) Who is your favorite voice?

Man, I don’t know if I can pick just one. But if I had to pick it would have to be either James Earl Jones or Keith David. Both legendary voice actors who I look up to!

Aside from being on-air, what's a normal part of your weekend?

Another one of my passions is fitness. So if you don’t catch me behind-the-mic, most likely I’m out cycling or taking my dogs to the park!

Thanks, Spencer!

You can hear Spencer on the air Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Sundays between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Find our radio schedule here.