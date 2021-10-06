A new WYPR program puts curious listeners in charge

WYPR is launching a new podcast that will explore the questions of curious-minded listeners. Beginning October 11, WYPR’s award-winning journalist, Aaron Henkin, will hand over the reins to his audience as he launches The Maryland Curiosity Bureau, a new model of public-powered investigative journalism in which listeners choose the stories that Henkin will cover.

The questions have already started coming in through an interactive form at www.wypr.org/curiosity

What does Baltimore do with its recycling?



What’s ground rent all about?



When was the Inner Harbor safe for swimming and can it be again?

If you ask, and if fellow listeners vote for your question, Henkin will make it his mission to get answers.

“If there’s a local mystery that’s got you scratching your head, you can put me to work on it,” said Henkin. “I may or may not succeed, but we’ll definitely learn some new and interesting things along the way.”

“The Maryland Curiosity Bureau fits right into WYPR’s vision to enhance our engagement with listeners while also bringing stories to life that we have not yet heard or addressed,” said LaFontaine E. Oliver, President and General Manager for WYPR. “Aaron’s top notch narrative storytelling skills, coupled with the curiosity of our listeners, makes this a perfect combination.”

Listeners can submit their questions and vote on upcoming story ideas at www.wypr.org/curiosity. The Maryland Curiosity Bureau will put out new episodes on Mondays, and excerpts will air weekly on WYPR’s Morning Edition, Thursdays at 6:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

About Aaron Henkin

Aaron Henkin creates and produces original radio programs and podcasts for WYPR. His previous documentary series, Out of the Blocks, earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, PRI’s Studio 360, & The World.

About WYPR

Your Public Radio (WYPR) is an NPR station serving Baltimore, Central Maryland and beyond. WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members. It is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. In addition to airing national and international radio features, WYPR excels in local programming including its news, public affairs and cultural programs. WYPR is located at 88.1 FM on the radio dial and at 2216 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. As a listener-supported radio station, all contributions to the station are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. For more information, call 410-235-1660.

