New year brings new cuts to federal food aid in more than a dozen states
Backed by the Trump administration, more than a dozen states are moving to ban candy and snack foods from SNAP food assistance programs in 2026.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Backed by the Trump administration, more than a dozen states are moving to ban candy and snack foods from SNAP food assistance programs in 2026.
Copyright 2026 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate