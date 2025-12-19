Trump's year in Washington
President Trump won re-election in 2024 on a promise to upend Washington. He pitched a presidency where he alone could solve America's problems. Where does the current reality of these promises stand?
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump won re-election in 2024 on a promise to upend Washington. He pitched a presidency where he alone could solve America's problems. Where does the current reality of these promises stand?
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate