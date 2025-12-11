Senate to vote on competing health care proposals as ACA subsidies deadline approaches
Democrats and Republicans have put forward competing health care bills in Congress to address rising costs, but both are expected to fail.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Democrats and Republicans have put forward competing health care bills in Congress to address rising costs, but both are expected to fail.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate