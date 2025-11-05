What can Democrats learn from their victories in off-year elections across the U.S.?
Democrats won in a variety of races across the country by combining an anti-Trump message with a positive message on improving affordability.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Democrats won in a variety of races across the country by combining an anti-Trump message with a positive message on improving affordability.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate