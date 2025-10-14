2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Justice Anthony Kennedy talks about his new book, abortion and changing his mind

By Nina Totenberg
Published October 14, 2025 at 4:47 AM EDT

Justice Anthony Kennedy, who served on the Supreme Court for 30 years, talks about his new memoir which explores his life on and off the high court.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Nina Totenberg