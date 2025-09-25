2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

With 831 Stories, romance fans get more than a steamy read

By Juana Summers,
Karen ZamoraSarah Handel
Published September 25, 2025 at 4:53 PM EDT

831 Stories is all-in on the romance genre, and the founders are cultivating a whole world around the books they publish, complete with fanfiction and merchandise.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Karen Zamora
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Sarah Handel