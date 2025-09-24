Deadly shooting at Dallas ICE detention facility may have been politically motivated
NPR's Sergio Martinez-Beltran has the latest update from Dallas, where four people were shot at an ICE detention facility Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Sergio Martinez-Beltran has the latest update from Dallas, where four people were shot at an ICE detention facility Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate