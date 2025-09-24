2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
California is seeing a spike in cases of Valley Fever

By Jerimiah Oetting
Published September 24, 2025 at 5:39 PM EDT

California is seeing a spike in cases valley fever — an illness spread by fungal spores. Researchers speculate the rise is tied to patterns of drought and precipitation.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jerimiah Oetting