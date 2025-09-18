Fed brings down interest rates for the first time in a year under pressure from Trump administration
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point for the first time this year in a move to bolster the sagging job market. The decision comes as Fed policymakers faced mounting pressure from the Trump administration.
We get the latest on this month’s Fed meeting with Ali Velshi, anchor and economics correspondent at MSNBC.
