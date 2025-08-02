2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Catching up on a busy week of economic news.

By Maria Aspan
Published August 2, 2025 at 5:58 PM EDT

A weak jobs report and President Trump's latest tariffs ended a busy week for the economy --- and sparked new worries about the impact those sweeping new taxes will have on all of us.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Maria Aspan
Maria Aspan is the financial correspondent for NPR. She reports on the world of finance broadly, and how it affects all of our lives.