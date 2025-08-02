Catching up on a busy week of economic news.
A weak jobs report and President Trump's latest tariffs ended a busy week for the economy --- and sparked new worries about the impact those sweeping new taxes will have on all of us.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A weak jobs report and President Trump's latest tariffs ended a busy week for the economy --- and sparked new worries about the impact those sweeping new taxes will have on all of us.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate