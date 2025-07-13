North Carolina's Senate race is expected to be a toss-up in 2026
We look at what Senator Thom Tillis' decision to not run for re-election means for North Carolina politics, and for Democratic dreams to capture that seat in 2026.
Copyright 2025 NPR
