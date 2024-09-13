Fall is right around the corner -- a great time to think about movies to watch
A rundown of the fall movies that we should be looking forward to the most, and the standouts from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A rundown of the fall movies that we should be looking forward to the most, and the standouts from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate