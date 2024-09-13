© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fall is right around the corner -- a great time to think about movies to watch

By Aisha Harris,
Leila Fadel
Published September 13, 2024 at 4:39 AM EDT

A rundown of the fall movies that we should be looking forward to the most, and the standouts from the Toronto International Film Festival.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
See stories by Aisha Harris
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel