© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR is shutting down its main transmitter tonight (10/27) for scheduled maintenance from midnight until 2 a.m. Saturday morning. You can stream us on our app or our website. WYPO and WYPF are unaffected.

Google sued after man drives off collapsed bridge following Google Maps

Published October 23, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
The Google Maps app on a smartphone. (Patrick Sison/AP)
The Google Maps app on a smartphone. (Patrick Sison/AP)

The family of Philip Paxson has sued Google, saying that he was following Google Maps on a dark and rainy night in September 2022 when he drove off a collapsed bridge in Hickory, North Carolina.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Alicia Paxson, the wife of Philip Paxson, and Mike Benz, a lawyer for the family. We reached out to Google for a statement on the case but have not heard back.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.